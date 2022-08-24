Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Stock Price Down 1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 9,367 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.24.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.
