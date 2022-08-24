Ink Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $208,727.54 and $35,989.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083892 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00780688 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

