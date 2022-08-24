Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Buys A$95,395.16 in Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Josephus (Joe) Groot bought 561,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,395.16 ($66,709.90).

Infinity Mining Limited explores for mineral properties. The company holds interests in Pilbara projects comprising a portfolio of gold, copper, zinc, and lithium exploration tenements located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. It also explores for iron ore projects situated at Lake Giles in the Yilgarn region of southwestern, Western Australia.

