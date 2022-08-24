Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Indra Sistemas Announces Dividend

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

