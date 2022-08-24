Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Acquires $42,600.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

IBCP stock remained flat at $21.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,328. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $444.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

