Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Shares of INCY opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

