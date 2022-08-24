Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.64 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 119 ($1.44) on Wednesday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.03. The company has a market capitalization of £481.67 million and a PE ratio of 994.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

