ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $7.89. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

ImmuCell Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in ImmuCell by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 62,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.