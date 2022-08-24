ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $7.89. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
ImmuCell Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
