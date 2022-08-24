Illuvium Market Cap Reaches $58.44 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $89.79 or 0.00417959 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $58.44 million and $12.44 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00771557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016522 BTC.
About Illuvium
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
