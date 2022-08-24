Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

