II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on II-VI to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on II-VI from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.54.
NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05.
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
