II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on II-VI to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on II-VI from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.54.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

II-VI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in II-VI Incorporated ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.