Ignis (IGNIS) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ignis (IGNIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $34,796.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ignis has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00772092 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016158 BTC.
About Ignis
Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.
Ignis Coin Trading
