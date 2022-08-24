IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

IGIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.35%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.