IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
IGIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $41.48.
IGM Financial Cuts Dividend
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.