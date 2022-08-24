IFG Advisors LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 4.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. 102,489 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

