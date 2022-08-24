IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.75% of IDEX worth $109,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

IEX traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $210.85. 4,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average is $192.60. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

