Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Ichor stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,058. The firm has a market cap of $976.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ichor by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ichor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

