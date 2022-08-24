IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.50

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 13238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after buying an additional 516,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after buying an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

