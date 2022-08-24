i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.