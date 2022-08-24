Hyve (HYVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $69,499.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00772092 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016158 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.
Hyve Coin Trading
