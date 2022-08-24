HyperDAO (HDAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $55,092.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $23.32 million and approximately $55,092.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

