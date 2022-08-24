Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.