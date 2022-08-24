Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,086 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 115,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,820,357. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

