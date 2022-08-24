Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 512.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Humana by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 256,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Humana by 351.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
