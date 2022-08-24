Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

