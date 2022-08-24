Houston Korth Frost Purchases 10,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) SVP Houston Korth Frost purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 549,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,030.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Houston Korth Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Houston Korth Frost bought 10,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00.

Usio Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 148,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

USIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

