Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Up 2.5%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTHGet Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. 345,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,906,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hoth Therapeutics



Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Featured Articles

