Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

