Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $197.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

