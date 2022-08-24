Honest (HNST) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Honest (HNST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $917,807.80 and $787.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

