Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.41

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $19.69. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 1,131 shares traded.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

