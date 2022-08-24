Holdings Ltd Rosella Sells 466,574 Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 466,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $1,175,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,442,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,795,014.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $3,392,770.90.
- On Monday, August 15th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $561,082.91.
- On Friday, August 12th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,062,381.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02.
Lightning eMotors Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
