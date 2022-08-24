HNC COIN (HNC) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $824,863.03 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,708.45 or 1.00004649 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00060931 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001279 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001742 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00026851 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC.
HNC COIN Coin Profile
HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.
HNC COIN Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HNC COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HNC COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.