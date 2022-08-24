Hina Inu (HINA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $950,012.03

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $950,012.03 and approximately $14,335.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hina Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00770251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Hina Inu Coin Profile

Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

