Hina Inu (HINA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $950,012.03

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $950,012.03 and approximately $14,335.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hina Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00770251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016243 BTC.
Hina Inu Coin Profile
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Hina Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Hina Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hina Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.