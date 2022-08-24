HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.10

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.10 ($54.18) and traded as low as €48.69 ($49.68). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €48.69 ($49.68), with a volume of 465,523 shares traded.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

