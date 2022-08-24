Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,788 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the average daily volume of 16,746 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,891,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

XLV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 398,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.31. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $118.75 and a 52 week high of $143.42.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

