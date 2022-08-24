Head-To-Head Review: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Huntington Bancshares 3 6 4 1 2.21

Volatility & Risk

First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.23%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $15.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than First Bancshares.

First Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.47 $64.17 million $3.08 10.04 Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.25 $1.30 billion $1.12 12.25

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 29.88% 10.19% 1.07% Huntington Bancshares 25.58% 13.11% 1.24%

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First Bancshares pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats First Bancshares on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. As of March 18, 2022, the company had approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

