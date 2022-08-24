Head-To-Head Analysis: Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) vs. Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genmab A/S and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 16.92 $478.57 million $8.96 38.97 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $171.55 million 2.84 -$8.63 million $1.76 20.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Pharmaceuticals. Eagle Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genmab A/S and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 38.42% 17.12% 15.37% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 8.37% 11.18% 7.52%

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Eagle Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates also include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium to treat organophosphate exposure; PEMFEXY, a ready-to-use/dilute liquid form of pemetrexed for non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma; EA-114 (fulvestrant) for HR+/HER- breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Combioxin, SA for the development and commercialization rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs; and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH for the commercial rights of Landiolol, a novel therapeutic product candidate for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. It has a strategic collaboration with Tyme Technologies, Inc. for the development of SM-88 to treat breast cancer (HR+/HER2-) and high-risk metastatic sarcomas. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

