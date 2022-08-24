Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Down to $11.46

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $11.03. Hayward shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 1,996 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,441. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Hayward by 25.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hayward by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hayward by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 161,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hayward by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.