Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $43.14. 1,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 44,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hawkins Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $906.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Hawkins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

