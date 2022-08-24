Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,110. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

