Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,388.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,388.20 ($28.86).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.18) to GBX 2,435 ($29.42) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other Halma news, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($71,087.99). In other news, insider Tony Rice purchased 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($23.22) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($71,087.99). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,246 ($27.14), for a total value of £129,234.84 ($156,156.16).

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,145 ($25.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,382.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,281.97. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($39.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

