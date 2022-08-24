GYSR (GYSR) One Day Volume Tops $11,217.00

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. GYSR has a total market cap of $821,261.69 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYSR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
GYSR Profile
The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io.
Buying and Selling GYSR
