GXChain Market Cap Hits $55.98 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $55.98 million and approximately $17,998.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002562 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 63.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.