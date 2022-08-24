Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $71.62.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

