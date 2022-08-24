Grin Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Grin has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $81,915.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.65 or 0.07732842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00164499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00263648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00702807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00614227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001046 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.