Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.26

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 35515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
