Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.62. 2,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,235. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

