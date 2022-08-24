Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,505 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. 22,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.