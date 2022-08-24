Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,520 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 5,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

