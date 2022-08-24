Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,520 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Kyndryl stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 5,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
