Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $280,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.85. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

